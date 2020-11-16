    Lakers Rumors: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Set to Decline Contract Option, Test FA

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) in an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 142-125. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
    Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be a free agent for the fourth straight year after declining his $8.5 million option with the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news.

    The Lakers signed Caldwell-Pope to a two-year, $16.6 million contract in July 2019; he previously played on one-year deals during his first two seasons with the team.

    Last season was the most efficient year of his NBA career. Although he had his lowest scoring average (9.3 PPG) since he was a rookie in 2013-14, he shot a career-high 46.7 percent overall and 38.5 percent from three.

    Los Angeles' offense was primarily a two-man show with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as Kyle Kuzma was the only other player to average at least 10 points per game with more than 10 games played. Caldwell-Pope ranked fourth on the team in scoring.

    Per Basketball Referencethe Georgia product's 1.9 defensive win shares ranked second among guards on the Lakers, and his shooting ability and defensive skill set make him capable of playing in nearly any system.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      B/R's Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      @Jonwass' final predictions for every team ahead of draft night Wednesday

      B/R's Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      B/R's Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Scouts Sound Off on LaMelo

      🔥 'Most talented player in the draft' 😬 'Can he be humble?' 📲 Read this if your team is linked to LaMelo

      NBA Scouts Sound Off on LaMelo
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Scouts Sound Off on LaMelo

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Players the Lakers Should Target If They Trade Back into the Draft

      Three players who could contribute for LAL immediately

      Players the Lakers Should Target If They Trade Back into the Draft
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Players the Lakers Should Target If They Trade Back into the Draft

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Westbrook Eyes Team Where He Can 'Be Himself'

      Report: Westbrook Eyes Team Where He Can 'Be Himself'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Westbrook Eyes Team Where He Can 'Be Himself'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report