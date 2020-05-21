Bucks Owner: Western, Eastern Conferences 'Probably' Hosted in Vegas, Orlando

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

Las Vegas Boulevard, also known as the Las Vegas Strip, including the Mandalay Bay, the Luxor, MGM Grand, other hotels and casinos that are part of the Las Vegas skyline, are seen in this aerial photograph over Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 5, 2013. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry indicated the NBA's plan to restart the 2019-20 season "will probably be two sites."

Lasry said Thursday on CNBC (via the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach) that Las Vegas would serve as a hub in the Western half of the United States and Orlando, Florida, would be the Eastern equivalent.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Historical Comps for NBA's Young Stars

    Who the best 22-and-under players resemble from the history books 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Historical Comps for NBA's Young Stars

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Could Be Back by Mid-July

    League is discussing having players train in mid-June with hopes of games tipping off around mid-July

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Could Be Back by Mid-July

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest What-If Trades in NBA History 🤔

    @BR_NBA staff picks 13 blockbusters that were real rumors ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest What-If Trades in NBA History 🤔

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Teams Expecting Guidelines for Return Soon

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Teams Expecting Guidelines for Return Soon

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report