Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Held Private Workouts with Teammates Amid COVID-19

As the NBA ponders potential return scenarios, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reportedly gathered some teammates for private workouts recently.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the sessions were "safe" with "one to two teammates" at a time to ensure they were following NBA-mandated guidelines for social distancing:

It's unclear when James began holding the workouts, but the Lakers opened their practice facilities to players for individual workouts on May 16.

Charania also reported members of the Los Angeles Clippers have been holding workouts. The organization reopened its facilities on May 18.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported Wednesday that NBA teams anticipate the "league office will issue guidelines around June 1 that will allow franchises to start recalling players who've left their markets as a first step toward a formal ramp-up for the season's resumption."

The report noted the league is still considering a two-site format for a possible return, with Orlando and Las Vegas mentioned as ideal host cities.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

James and the Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference (49-14) when play came to a halt.