Lakers' Danny Green Believes LeBron James Is NBA's MVP: 'He's Our Engine'

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Danny Green said Thursday teammate LeBron James should be the 2019-20 NBA Most Valuable Player.

Green explained what makes James so important to the Lakers' success during an appearance on ESPN's First Take:

"We gotta have him because, mainly, he's our point guard. He's our facilitator. It starts with him. He's a mismatch problem all over the floor, and he's got to be able to read the pace of the game, read what's best for us against certain teams and, to be at his best, he's got to be healthy and playing well. Not just him, but AD [Anthony Davis] of course, too. Very crucial. It definitely starts with him. He's our engine; he's the MVP of the league, in my opinion."

L.A. owned the best record in the Western Conference (49-14) when play was halted March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakers, along with the Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) and rival Los Angeles Clippers (44-20), will be the top title contenders if the campaign eventually resumes.

Green explained on First Take the team's title chances ride on more than just the shoulders of James and Davis, though.

"But also, our role players are going to be key for us," he said. "We've got a very deep team, a lot of depth. So guys like [Kyle Kuzma], Avery Bradley, myself, [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope], we're going to need those four guys in our group to have a good night, at least, throughout the playoffs. One night each throughout the playoffs."

In March, James explained his motivation is proving he's the "best to ever play the game" and not trying to chase MVP Awards:

The 35-year-old Ohio native has still managed to win four MVPs while building a resume that puts him among the greatest players in NBA history.

James and the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, the award's reigning winner, were the top candidates for this season's MVP when the season was suspended.