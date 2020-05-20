MLS Tournament Plan Like Being in a 'Luxurious Prison', Says Alejandro Bedoya

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Major League Soccer reportedly has a plan in place for training to resume at Orlando's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex with a tournament involving the league's 26 clubs to follow roughly one month later, ESPN's Jeff Carlisle relayed May 13.

"Sources told ESPN that one proposed format for the tournament would see the league's teams divided into groups, with each team playing around five games during the group stage," Carlisle added. "This would be followed by a knockout stage, with 'consolation games' staged to make sure each team played the same number of matches."

The proposal needs to be approved by the MLS Players Association, and Philadelphia Union attacker Alejandro Bedoya is not in favor of it:

Bedoya isn't the only player with concerns:

MLS suspended its 2020 season on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the hiatus was initially intended to last 30 days:

An update was provided April 17:

Clubs were permitted to return to their respective outdoor training facilities for voluntary individual workouts on May 6. However, small group and team training remain suspended through June 1.

The league announced the cancellation of the 2020 MLS All-Star Game, Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup on Tuesday.

Bedoya's Union were 0-1-1 when the season was halted.