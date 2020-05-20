Kevin Love Says LeBron James Was Demanding of Cavaliers for 'Right Reasons'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With The Last Dance shining a bright spotlight on Michael Jordan's leadership qualities, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is opening up about what it was like to play with the greatest player since His Airness.

Love told Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson that LeBron James was a "demanding" teammate but did so in the "right ways" (27:11 mark):

"He's demanding in all the right ways and for right reasons," Love said. "He has that strive for [greatness] saying that he always lives by, and he really won't accept anything else. I think Jordan was...they're different in their own right. I think Kobe was the same in trying to get the best out of their guys. I think Bron was absolutely very, very demanding but always was looking out for his guys. Always wanted to build you up. Always wanted to set you up for success.

"Just being who he is and our team being who we were, trying to advance to the Finals and having high expectations, with that there was a lot of things that go into that. ... I think Bron was super demanding, was somebody that, if you weren't playing hard or you weren't giving the game what you should have, then he was going to get on you. In most cases, it was rightfully so. Just trying to get the best out of everybody. And I think you see that. But I've never been around somebody that is so much about camaraderie."

