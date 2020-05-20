Ex-Cowboy DeMarcus Ware: 'No Way in Hell' LeBron James Could Have Blocked Me

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

LeBron James has made no secret about his love for football and his dream to play for his childhood team, the Dallas Cowboys.

It got to the point where, during the NBA lockout in 2011, the Ohio native said he started training his body for the NFL.

So how does former Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware think James would've been able to hold up blocking as a tight end in football's toughest league? Not well.

"No way in hell LeBron would have blocked me," Ware told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. "But I think he would've made a really good tight end, especially because his athleticism."

Ware said he remembers hearing that James was training to play football in 2011 and thinks he would've made a great pair with Jason Witten in Dallas.

Just as long as the 6'4", 258-pound linebacker wasn't trying to get after him. Ware's playing career ended in 2016 with 138.5 sacks.

The 6'9", 250-pound James may never get his shot at the NFL, but that won't stop personalities in both leagues from arguing over how good he could have been.