Browns' Jarvis Landry Says Odell Beckham Jr.'s Injury Rehab 'Motivated Me'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns is congratulated by Odell Beckham Jr. #13 after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Miami Dolphins at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., who both underwent offseason surgery, have been motivating each other to push themselves to recover for the 2020 season. 

"It's crucial point in our recovery process to get our strength back," Landry told reporters on a Zoom call Wednesday, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "Seeing his process has motivated me."

Cabot added that "they've stayed in close contact and have motivated each other to make a strong comeback."

Beckham underwent core surgery in January to repair injuries to his hip and groin. Landry underwent hip surgery in February.

“It was something I knew I needed. I was going to play the tough guy for another year," Landry said. "I didn’t want to be a reason for the team not having success.”

Landry played in all 16 games last season, recording 83 receptions for a career-high 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. He was the team's leading receiver in all categories despite the presence of Beckham, who many expected to take over as Baker Mayfield's top target. Beckham had 74 grabs for 1,035 yards and four scores in his first year with the Browns.

Landry and Beckham should expect to perform better in 2020, provided health, under new coach Kevin Stefanski. The LSU products and best friends had a bristly relationship with coach Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after only one season in 2019. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Juice Motivated by OBJ's Rehab

    Landry (hip) and Odell (core) both had offseason surgery: 'Seeing his process has motivated me'

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Juice Motivated by OBJ's Rehab

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Aldon Smith Reinstated by NFL

    Cowboys’ pass-rusher conditionally reinstated by NFL, has not played since 2015 due to suspensions

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Aldon Smith Reinstated by NFL

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Freeman Turned Down Seahawks Offer

    Seattle offered Devonta Freeman a one-year, $4M deal, he’s also drawn interest from Jets and Eagles (NFL Network)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Freeman Turned Down Seahawks Offer

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    One Player Who May Be Traded from Each AFC North Team

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    One Player Who May Be Traded from Each AFC North Team

    Evan Massey
    via NFL Analysis Network