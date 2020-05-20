Browns' Jarvis Landry Says Odell Beckham Jr.'s Injury Rehab 'Motivated Me'

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., who both underwent offseason surgery, have been motivating each other to push themselves to recover for the 2020 season.

"It's crucial point in our recovery process to get our strength back," Landry told reporters on a Zoom call Wednesday, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "Seeing his process has motivated me."

Cabot added that "they've stayed in close contact and have motivated each other to make a strong comeback."

Beckham underwent core surgery in January to repair injuries to his hip and groin. Landry underwent hip surgery in February.

“It was something I knew I needed. I was going to play the tough guy for another year," Landry said. "I didn’t want to be a reason for the team not having success.”

Landry played in all 16 games last season, recording 83 receptions for a career-high 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. He was the team's leading receiver in all categories despite the presence of Beckham, who many expected to take over as Baker Mayfield's top target. Beckham had 74 grabs for 1,035 yards and four scores in his first year with the Browns.

Landry and Beckham should expect to perform better in 2020, provided health, under new coach Kevin Stefanski. The LSU products and best friends had a bristly relationship with coach Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after only one season in 2019.