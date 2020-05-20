Dana White: May 30 UFC Card Featuring Woodley vs. Burns Will Be in Las Vegas

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

Dana White speaks at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White confirmed Wednesday the promotion is moving forward with UFC Fight Night 176 in Las Vegas on May 30 with a main event featuring Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns.

White told Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal the card will take place at the UFC's Apex facility. Fans won't be allowed in attendance.

"We are a go on the 30th," White said.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

