Dana White: May 30 UFC Card Featuring Woodley vs. Burns Will Be in Las Vegas

UFC President Dana White confirmed Wednesday the promotion is moving forward with UFC Fight Night 176 in Las Vegas on May 30 with a main event featuring Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns.

White told Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal the card will take place at the UFC's Apex facility. Fans won't be allowed in attendance.

"We are a go on the 30th," White said.

