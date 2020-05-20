Orlando, Disney World Reportedly 'Clear Front-Runner' for NBA's Return Venue

John Raoux/Associated Press

Orlando's Walt Disney World has reportedly emerged as a front-runner to host NBA games if the 2019-20 season resumes this summer.

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Orlando has "gained significant seriousness" among cities considered, which also include Las Vegas.

"We are confident we'll be hosting the NBA in some fashion," a Disney source told reporter Keith Smith. "It may not be the entire league, but we believe the NBA will be here to at least finish part of their season. Still hurdles to cross, but we are preparing as if that is the case."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

