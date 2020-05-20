Orlando, Disney World Reportedly 'Clear Front-Runner' for NBA's Return Venue

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Orlando's Walt Disney World has reportedly emerged as a front-runner to host NBA games if the 2019-20 season resumes this summer.

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Orlando has "gained significant seriousness" among cities considered, which also include Las Vegas.

"We are confident we'll be hosting the NBA in some fashion," a Disney source told reporter Keith Smith. "It may not be the entire league, but we believe the NBA will be here to at least finish part of their season. Still hurdles to cross, but we are preparing as if that is the case."

        

