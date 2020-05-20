Khabib's Manager Confirms UFC Star's Father Is in Coma After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, right, and his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov pose with the trophy belt during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The Russian professional mixed martial arts fighter Nurmagomedov, said he can imagine a reconciliation with Conor McGregor after the bitter feud around last month's title fight, but said he would like to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager confirmed Tuesday that the UFC lightweight champion's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, is in a medically induced coma after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Speaking to ESPN's Brett OkamotoAli Abdelaziz said the following about the condition of Khabib's father:

"I can confirm Khabib's father is in a medically induced coma. Khabib has been in contact with [Russian president] Vladimir Putin over the last several days, and he has promised Khabib's father will receive the best medical treatment available. Khabib's No. 1 message to people around the world right now is to stay at home, to prevent the spread of coronavirus."

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who recently underwent heart surgery as well, was airlifted from Dagestan to Moscow earlier this month.

The 57-year-old Abdulmanap—who has a background in wrestling, judo and sambo—has been Khabib's trainer and coach from a young age and also coaches the combat sambo national team in Dagestan.

Khabib's UFC rival Conor McGregor tweeted the following message in support of Abdulmanap last week:

The 31-year-old Khabib is one of the most dominant forces in UFC history. In addition to being the reigning UFC lightweight champion, Khabib is a perfect 28-0 professionally with 10 wins by submission and eight by way of knockout.

Khabib beat McGregor by submission at UFC 229 in October 2018 and most recently fought at UFC 242 in September 2019, beating Dustin Poirier by submission.

Nurmagomedov was originally supposed to defend his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, but travel restrictions in Russia meant he was unable to travel to the United States.

Justin Gaethje replaced Khabib and beat Ferguson for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship, meaning a future fight between Khabib and Gaethje is likely in the cards.

Related

    Khabib's Father Is in Coma After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Khabib's Father Is in Coma After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    MMA SQUARED: Gorey MMA continues - GSP’s nemesis and one hot mess

    MMA logo
    MMA

    MMA SQUARED: Gorey MMA continues - GSP’s nemesis and one hot mess

    Chris Rini
    via Bloody Elbow

    Francis Ngannou opens as betting favorite in prospective matchups with Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Francis Ngannou opens as betting favorite in prospective matchups with Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier

    MMA Fighting Newswire
    via MMA Fighting

    Morning Report: Joe Rogan signs podcast deal with Spotify worth more than $100M

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Morning Report: Joe Rogan signs podcast deal with Spotify worth more than $100M

    Jed Meshew
    via MMA Fighting