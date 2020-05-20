Knicks Rumors: Latest Buzz on Frank Zanin Hiring Amid Front Office Changes

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have not had a respected front office in decades. Cogs may have changed, but the wheel has continued fighting against the friction of disapproval and fanbase malaise.

That may soon be changing, as president Leon Rose continues to overhaul his staff—with the Oklahoma City Thunder's Frank Zanin being his latest reinforcement, per SNY's Ian Begley.

Aside from a shared Philadelphian background with Rose (and Rose's confidant, William "Worldwide Wes" Wesley), Zanin has been an assistant general manager for the Nets and a scout for the Thunder.

It's difficult to gauge his draft contributions as neither the Thunder nor Nets had a first-round pick in the range the Knicks are expected to this season, but Zanin at least has earned respect among executives and players—including Kobe Bryant, who he shared the Philadelphia amateur basketball circuit with.

On June 30, 2019, Steve Mills was president of the Knicks, Gerald Madkins was an assistant general manager, Harold Ellis was the director of player personnel and Craig Robinson was vice president of player and personnel development.

Now, Mills is long gone, and New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy has reported that Madkins, Ellis and Robinson will soon be, too.

Helping balance the scale, Zanin's addition joins a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania that the Knicks would be bringing on Walt Perrin, of the Utah Jazz, as an assistant general manager.

And to paint a clearer picture of the managerial roles, The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov noted that Perrin will handle amateur scouting while Zanin is tasked with the professionals. This fits neatly as Perrin is well-respected as a scout, having helped the Jazz draft All-Stars Deron Williams, Paul Millsap, Rudy Gobert, Gordon Hayward and Donovan Mitchell.

The Knicks have a well-connected president and those connections are being put to use. These latest staff moves should play a major role in the team's cultural reset.

Perrin should factor heavily into New York's likely top-10 draft pick this offseason. Past that, Zanin's inclusion in a front-office overhaul may help revamp the team's reputation enough to turn one of the country's top markets into a destination for free agents.