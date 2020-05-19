Big 12's Bob Bowlsby: Conference Needs to Be Operating by Mid-July to Play CFB

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Tuesday he believes the league needs to be "up and running" by mid-July for the college football season to proceed on schedule, per Heather Dinich of ESPN.

"If we're not, we're looking at probably having to delay the season a little bit, but it's too early to know if we're going to be able to make that or not," he said.

Bowlsby also said during an interview on SiriusXM Big 12 radio in late April that the Big 12 "will be very, very lucky" to start the 2020 college season on time and continue "without disruptions" (h/t Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN).

"If the virus comes roaring back in the traditional flu and virus season in November, December, through March, I wonder if we're going to get basketball seasons in, I wonder if we're going to get the [College Football Playoff] in, I wonder if we're going to get the NCAA tournament in," he added.

A week later, however, he expressed optimism that football could be played even at universities that chose to operate with remote learning only in the fall semester:

With leagues like the NBA, NHL, MLS, Premier League, La Liga and Serie A currently on hiatus due to COVID-19, it remains in question whether the NFL or college football will be able to begin on time. The summer is an important time for the sport as training camps and preseason preparations begin.

It's hard to imagine either the NFL or college football season starting without at least a month to prepare. Given the uncertainty of where the United States will be in its fight against the coronavirus come July and August, many team sports remain in limbo. Such is the case for the Big 12 and college football in general.