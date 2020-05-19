Magic Johnson: LeBron, Giannis, Durant, Curry, Anthony Davis Are Stars in My Era

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

There has been some recent debate about whether today's NBA players would succeed 20-30 years ago, but Magic Johnson believes several players would still thrive.

The Hall of Famer was asked which five current players would be stars in the era in which he and Michael Jordan played, and he named LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

James was the first name Johnson picked, while he added on Durant: "No question, that guy can score in any era."

Some have questioned whether Curry would succeed in a more physical setting, including Shaquille O'Neal, who said he "would've laid his little ass out a couple of times," via Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated.

However, Johnson had faith in the two-time MVP faring well in the 1980s and 1990s.

"Steph Curry could still shoot the way he's shooting right now," he said.

Curry has four of the top six seasons in NBA history in made three-pointers, a skill that would have made him difficult to defend even in past decades.

Finally, Johnson said Davis and Antetokounmpo "could definitely play in the era that I was in."

With each player's combination of size and skill on both ends of the court, it's difficult to argue with the assessment.