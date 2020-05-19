76ers' Joel Embiid Discusses Donating $500k to Support 1st Responders in PA

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid pledged to donate $500,000 to coronavirus relief on March 24:

The three-time All-Star opened up about his donation to Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal on Monday:

"When the NBA put the season on hold, I literally couldn't believe it. If something could shut down the NBA, then I really needed to understand it. As I am lucky to be in a position to help, I immediately wanted to know how best I could help. As the virus continues to spread, the biggest thing to me was how to better prepare those who are putting their lives on the line for us.

"There are so many ways to contribute but two critical pieces in all of this have emerged for me: getting equipment and medical supplies and supporting antibody testing for Philadelphia doctors, nurses, and other providers. I learned that #FirstRespondersFirst could get PPE directly to front-line health care workers in Pennsylvania, and serving my community was extremely important to me. I also donated to Penn Medicine to help implement blood tests that measure antibodies to determine who has been exposed to the virus and who is likely immune. Sending PPE kits and funding antibody testing will ultimately allow us to protect health care workers on the front lines in real time."

Embiid has not been the only member of the Sixers to contribute to COVID-19 relief efforts:

Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris announced a commitment to help pay 12 Habitat for Humanity families' mortgages for three months as well as provide Chick-fil-A lunches to 250 health care workers at Temple University Hospital, while point guard Ben Simmons launched The Philly Pledge.

Veteran 76ers big man Al Horford also donated $500,000 to COVID-19 aid for his native Dominican Republic and each United States area he has played in.

The NBA announced March 11 that the 2019-20 season would be suspended beginning March 12. The 76ers were 39-26, and Embiid was averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds across 44 starts.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly told the Board of Governors last week that he hoped a decision about resuming the 2019-20 campaign would emerge in the next 2-4 weeks.