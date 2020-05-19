Warriors Rumors: Marquese Chriss Seen as 'Potential Franchise Building Block'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) knocks the ball away from Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors fans might be eying Memphis center James Wiseman ahead of this year's NBA draft, believing the team needs to upgrade at center, but the Dubs might have other plans.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the team is very high on Marquese Chriss:

Golden State views Chriss as a potential franchise building block, whose knack for rim-running, passing and interior defense makes him an ideal fit in its system. The front office is so optimistic about his future, according to multiple sources, that it would be comfortable entering next season with him as the starting center. This makes the Warriors less apt to use an early pick on Wiseman—or any other big man, for that matter—than some pundits might assume. 

                  

