Power Ranking Every AL MVP Season Since 2000

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Since it's still no sure thing that there will be a Major League Baseball season in 2020, history will have to serve as the basis for any and all MVP discussions.

So, what the heck. Let's rank the American League MVPs.

Not all of them, mind you. We figured it would be good enough if we ranked just the AL MVP seasons since 2000 from worst to best. We naturally weighed how well players' numbers hold up, though we also considered how their performances impacted their teams.

Let's take it away.