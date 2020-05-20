College Football Recruiting 2020: Latest Buzz on Caleb Williams, 5-Star Recruits

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Nearly half of college football's 5-star recruits in the 2021 recruiting class have announced a verbal commitment, and quarterback Caleb Williams could join the list soon.

While a pledge isn't necessarily coming in the immediate future, the dual-threat standout is seemingly nearing a decision.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Oklahoma is the heavy favorite to land Williams' signature.

"There isn't a source I talk to that believes Williams will play anywhere but Oklahoma when all is said and done," Wiltfong said.

Ranked fifth nationally, Williams is the top-rated quarterback in the class. He's a 6'2", 209-pounder from Gonzaga College High School in the nation's capital.

He took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma in early March. A few weeks later, the quarterback announced a final five of Clemson, Maryland, LSU, Penn State and Oklahoma. He has since eliminated Clemson and Penn State from consideration.

His final decision could happen at any moment, of course, but Williams is expected to reveal a choice before August.

"I don't think it gets past July 15," a source told Brandon Drumm of 247Sports. "I also don't think it will necessarily happen on July 4, like most think, either. It very well could happen then, but him announcing anytime in June wouldn't shock me at all."

Oklahoma previously had 5-star Brock Vandagriff in the class, but he flipped to in-state school Georgia. LSU recently took a verbal pledge from 4-star Garrett Nussmeier and is recruiting 4-star Miller Moss, so it's possibly an OU/Maryland battle for Williams.

While proximity favors Maryland, Oklahoma has a definite edge in recent and long-term success. Sending three straight quarterbacks to the NFL only bolsters the Sooners' pitch.

According to Wiltfong, 5-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh from Virginia said Oklahoma is "up there with my top schools." The Sooners would be thrilled to pull both Williams and Leigh from the DMV—D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

As they consider the college home, quarterback J.J. McCarthy is switching high schools for his senior year.

Citing the uncertainty of fall sports in Illinois, he announced he's headed to IMG Academy in Florida.

Although he's moving soundly into ACC and SEC country, it does seem improbable McCarthy backs off a Michigan pledge. Since committing to the Wolverines in May 2019, the pro-style quarterback has taken six unofficial visits to Ann Arbor.

He most recently traveled there in March.

"Visit was good," McCarthy said, per Brice Marich of 247Sports. "Anytime to get a chance to chill with the coaches is awesome. I just wanted to get back up there and work on X and O work with [quarterbacks coach Ben] McDaniels and just be around the facilities. It's my second home."

During the last two seasons, McCarthy threw for 6,268 yards and 73 touchdowns to only 12 interceptions.

All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research.