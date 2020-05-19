Premier League Confirms 6 Positive COVID-19 Tests Among 748 Players, Staff

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The English Premier League has confirmed six positive cases of the coronavirus after conducting testing on 748 players and staff members May 17 and 18.

Those six positive tests came from three separate clubs. The names of players or staff have not been made public in respect to "legal and operational requirements."

Individuals who have tested positive will self-isolate for seven days.

