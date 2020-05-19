Premier League Confirms 6 Positive COVID-19 Tests Among 748 Players, Staff

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 14: The Premier League logo amongst shirts from Premier League clubs on May 14, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

The English Premier League has confirmed six positive cases of the coronavirus after conducting testing on 748 players and staff members May 17 and 18. 

Those six positive tests came from three separate clubs. The names of players or staff have not been made public in respect to "legal and operational requirements."

Individuals who have tested positive will self-isolate for seven days.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

