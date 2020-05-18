Lakers' LeBron James 'Definitely Not Giving Up on the Season' Amid Pandemic

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 18, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The 49-14 Los Angeles Lakers were one of four teams in the NBA and the only team in the Western Conference to clinch a playoff berth before the league enacted a COVID-19 hiatus on March 12, and LeBron James intends to see the 2019-20 season through.  

"Definitely not giving up on the season," James said during an UNINTERRUPTED discussion Monday. "Myself and my teammates, the Lakers organization, we wanna play. There's a lot of players that I know personally that wanna play."

The 35-year-old continued: "I mean, obviously, we don't ever want to jeopardize the health of any of our players, or any of the players' families. This is a pandemic that we have no idea, we can't control it. We're going to listen to the people in the hierarchy that's been following this pandemic, following the numbers, following the data. ... I want to get back to playing."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    LeBron: MJ Was Still Best Player in World at 35

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron: MJ Was Still Best Player in World at 35

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Calls Meeting MJ in 2001 a Life-Changing Moment

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Calls Meeting MJ in 2001 a Life-Changing Moment

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ Trained to Play Football

    LeBron reveals he started doing workouts to be a football player during 2011 NBA lockout

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LBJ Trained to Play Football

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ Producing Netflix Movie

    LeBron and Adam Sandler teaming up to make basketball-themed movie 'Hustle' (Collider)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LBJ Producing Netflix Movie

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report