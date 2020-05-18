Lakers' LeBron James 'Definitely Not Giving Up on the Season' Amid Pandemic

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The 49-14 Los Angeles Lakers were one of four teams in the NBA and the only team in the Western Conference to clinch a playoff berth before the league enacted a COVID-19 hiatus on March 12, and LeBron James intends to see the 2019-20 season through.

"Definitely not giving up on the season," James said during an UNINTERRUPTED discussion Monday. "Myself and my teammates, the Lakers organization, we wanna play. There's a lot of players that I know personally that wanna play."

The 35-year-old continued: "I mean, obviously, we don't ever want to jeopardize the health of any of our players, or any of the players' families. This is a pandemic that we have no idea, we can't control it. We're going to listen to the people in the hierarchy that's been following this pandemic, following the numbers, following the data. ... I want to get back to playing."

