LeBron James Calls Meeting Michael Jordan in 2001 a Life-Changing Moment

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recounted his first meeting with Hall of Famer Michael Jordan in 2001 and called it a moment that "changed my life."

During an appearance on UNINTERRUPTED's WRTS: After Party, James compared speaking with Jordan to the first time he met his wife, Savannah Brinson, and Jay-Z:

"I literally couldn't believe it was him. I couldn't believe it. ... The dude looked like Jesus Christ to me. He looked like...he was Black Jesus to me. [...]

"We walk upstairs. ... We walk up there, and the first person I see is Charles Oakley. ... Oak move, and when he moves, Mike is sitting on the bench press, and I was like oh my f--king God. I didn't think he was real, man. You don't understand. I didn't think Michael Jordan was real. I only thought he lived in the TV."

The story begins at the 17:35 mark.

            

Video Play Button

