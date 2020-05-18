LeBron James Calls Meeting Michael Jordan in 2001 a Life-Changing Moment

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recounted his first meeting with Hall of Famer Michael Jordan in 2001 and called it a moment that "changed my life."

During an appearance on UNINTERRUPTED's WRTS: After Party, James compared speaking with Jordan to the first time he met his wife, Savannah Brinson, and Jay-Z:

"I literally couldn't believe it was him. I couldn't believe it. ... The dude looked like Jesus Christ to me. He looked like...he was Black Jesus to me. [...]

"We walk upstairs. ... We walk up there, and the first person I see is Charles Oakley. ... Oak move, and when he moves, Mike is sitting on the bench press, and I was like oh my f--king God. I didn't think he was real, man. You don't understand. I didn't think Michael Jordan was real. I only thought he lived in the TV."

The story begins at the 17:35 mark.

