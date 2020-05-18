Report: Michael Jordan Retired in 1993 in Part to Send Message to Jerry Krause

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

DEERFIELD, IL - OCTOBER 6: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls speaks to the media during his Retirement Press Conference on October 6, 1993 at the Chicago Bulls Practice Facility in in Deerfield, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1988 NBAE (Photo by Lou Capozzola/NBAE via Getty Images)
Lou Capozzola/Getty Images

Anyone who watched The Last Dance documentary knows Michael Jordan was no stranger to grudges.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Air Jordan's grudge against then-Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause was so strong that it drove him to retire in the middle of his prime following a third straight championship in 1993.

"The documentary also skipped the major reason Jordan retired for baseball," Berman wrote. "According to an NBA source, the one-year leave was Jordan's message to hated GM Jerry Krause: See if you can win a title with your guy Toni Kukoc."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

