Report: Michael Jordan Retired in 1993 in Part to Send Message to Jerry Krause

Lou Capozzola/Getty Images

Anyone who watched The Last Dance documentary knows Michael Jordan was no stranger to grudges.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Air Jordan's grudge against then-Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause was so strong that it drove him to retire in the middle of his prime following a third straight championship in 1993.

"The documentary also skipped the major reason Jordan retired for baseball," Berman wrote. "According to an NBA source, the one-year leave was Jordan's message to hated GM Jerry Krause: See if you can win a title with your guy Toni Kukoc."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.