FC Seoul Apologizes for Sex Dolls Appearing in Place of Fans amid COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 18: FC Seoul fans cheer after the AFC Champions League Group E match between FC Seoul and Melbourne Victory at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on February 18, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

FC Seoul wanted to simulate fans in the stands despite the team playing in an empty stadium Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the choice of mannequins raised some concerns.

The club appeared to use sex dolls dressed as team supporters during the 1-0 win over Gwangju FC:

"We would like to apologise to the fans," FC Seoul said in a statement released on social media Sunday, translated by John Duerden of ESPN.

"We are very sorry about the supporting mannequins that were placed during the game on May 17. These mannequins may have been made to look and feel like real humans but they are not for sexual use—as confirmed by the manufacturer from the beginning.

"Our intention was to do something lighthearted in these difficult times. We will think hard about what we need to do to ensure that something like this never happens again."

Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League notably played with cardboard cutouts as a replacement for fans, a move that was replicated by several European soccer teams.

Video Play Button

Related

    Premier League to Restart Training

    Clubs unanimously agree to begin socially distant training on Tuesday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League to Restart Training

    Paul MacInnes
    via the Guardian

    Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi Arrested, Bailed

    Chelsea winger arrested 'on suspicion of rape,' according to police spokesperson (ESPN)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi Arrested, Bailed

    James Olley
    via ESPN.com

    5 Slam Dunk Summer Moves

    B/R’s Sam Tighe names five no-brainers 💰

    World Football logo
    World Football

    5 Slam Dunk Summer Moves

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Mbappe Better Than Neymar?

    Juve's Chiellini thinks so: 'The future belongs to him' (RMC)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Is Mbappe Better Than Neymar?

    Goal
    via Goal