Ultramarathon Runner Zach Bitter Breaks 100-Mile Treadmill World Record

Countless people have probably utilized their home treadmills in recent months.

None of them have used the treadmill like Zach Bitter.

The 34-year-old American ultramarathon runner completed 100 miles in 12 hours, 19 minutes and 15 seconds to break the all-time 100-mile treadmill world record:

Bitter achieved the feat in his Phoenix home—maintaining a seven-minute, 18-second pace per mile—and logged the journey on his YouTube:

Bitter took a break for "two, maybe three minutes" prior to the final 13 miles to rest his brain and rest his focus, he disclosed during an Instagram Live video after he finished.

He added:

"It felt like I was running a lot closer to around a seven-flat most of the day, but then between taking breaks and switching treadmills and things like that, you add a little bit of time. And then, having to catch up on hydration, probably had a few slower miles in there too. But I'm not sure if I wanna try to do it again. Certainly not if there's races in the schedule, but I'm glad I did it. It's something just really different."

Bitter previously broke the 100-mile land world record, doing so in 11 hours, 19 minutes and 13 seconds at an indoor Milwaukee track last August.