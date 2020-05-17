NBA Insiders Grade B/R Staff Fantasy League GMs + Best/Worst Trades

3 of 6

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Vernon was one of the league's most controversial general managers, trading All-Star Russell Westbrook to the New York Knicks while also causing significant friction for backing out of a nearly completed trade call with Wizards general manager Cindy Robinson for Bradley Beal.

The decision to pass on Beal to acquire LaVine cost Vernon points from the former executive. "Houston should've gotten Beal," he argued. "You don't pass up on the second-best second fiddle in the league at the second-most-needed position who plays two ways, and he's locked up."

Beal is under contract for three more years at $100.5 million, although he can opt out before the 2022-23 season.

And obviously, to an extent, Vernon agreed with the former executive, attempting to restart the trade dialogue with Robinson before the draft, with designs on a three-team deal with the Bulls. Ultimately, it was too difficult to pull off, but the agent made the case for LaVine over Beal for Houston.

"[LaVine] is averaging a career high in made threes," the agent said. "[James] Harden needs a guy that's more comfortable deferring. LaVine at one point was looking like he would be an [isolation] scorer. Now he plays on and off the ball. His game is primarily catch-and-shoot threes, handoffs and spot-ups threes, which is exactly what Harden needs.

"I think [Beal and Harden] are too similar. They're both shooting guards that are dominant ball-handlers. They [both] need the ball. They're arguably Nos. 1 and 2 at their position in the league."

Still, to the current executive, the choice was an odd one. "Why would they take LaVine over Beal?" he wondered.

But given the same executive gave demerits to the Bulls for letting go of LaVine and Markkanen too early, the Rockets added both to earn his second-place vote. Houston also finished with Dennis Smith Jr., Trevor Ariza, Furkan Korkmaz, Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington, Ryan Arcidiacono, Troy Brown Jr., Theo Maledon (34th) and Udoka Azubuike (44th). Gone are Eric Gordon, PJ Tucker, Austin Rivers, Westbrook and others.

"I really like the Rockets' trades," the agent said, giving Vernon his first-place vote. "Freed up salary, made the offense more cooperative, removing Westbrook. I think it could be a redemptive story for DSJ. I like him in a position where he's not pressured to score ... Harden plays iso ball. He thrives when he has spot-up shooters. LaVine is an incredible spot-up shooter, and Lauri really opens the floor."

The agent also liked the Cleveland Cavaliers' unprotected 2022 first-round pick.

"There are some really long, skilled forwards in the lottery that year," he said.

In the final tally, Vernon won the first B/R Fantasy League Executive of the Year title with one first-place vote and two seconds for 11 points. Gottlieb had nine and Ritter seven.