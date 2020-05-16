B/R NBA Fantasy League: Mock Draft Expert Grades for Every Pick

13 of 16

21. Nuggets: Josh Green

Grade: B+

Green adds a needed dimension of athleticism to the Denver lineup. While he struggles to create in the half court, he’s an explosive athlete and ultra-quick defender who flashed promising glimpses of spot-up shooting and floater touch.

22. Suns: Jaden McDaniels

Grade: C+

The idea of McDaniels is enticing because of his 6'9" size and guard skills. He’s flashed the ability to create, shoot off the dribble and hit spot-up threes. But despite power forward size, he shot only 40.5 percent and averaged 3.2 turnovers per game. There is still upside tied to his mismatch potential and scoring versatility, but McDaniels also comes off as a tease.

23. Heat: Aleksej Pokusevski

Grade: A-

This is a good spot for the Heat to gamble. If Pokusevski, a 7-footer, hits his stride, he would be a perfect fit next to Bam Adebayo for his unique shooting touch and shot-blocking. He’s the ultimate boom-or-bust pick of the 2020 draft.

24. Jazz: Jahmi’us Ramsey

Grade: B

Strong and athletic, Ramsey also has one of the sweetest shooting strokes in the class. The concerns are his 64.1 percent free-throw mark, jumper-heavy shot selection and defensive lapses.

25. Thunder: Nico Mannion

Grade: B

A projected lottery pick to start the season, Mannion slipped on boards throughout the season as questions about his ability to separate arose. He’s still a potential value pick in the 20s. Percentages aside, Mannion is a skilled scorer and shot-maker with enough playmaking instincts.

26. Celtics: Tre Jones

Grade: A-

Tre Jones would be the perfect replacement for Marcus Smart, whom the Celtics traded before the draft. Though not known for scoring, Jones projects as a pesky on-ball defender with the passing IQ to help run Boston’s second unit.

27. Knicks: Xavier Tillman

Grade: B

Tillman is a safe pick for a team that could use stability and tough-minded players. His defense, passing and hustle point to role-player potential. But the Knicks passed on too many higher-upside prospects.

28. Raptors: Cassius Winston

Grade: B

Already 22 years old without any plus athletic trait, Winston doesn’t scream upside. But he should be ready to contribute right away with his high-level shot-making and passing IQ.

29. Pistons: Skylar Mays

Grade: A

Mays moved into the top 20 on Bleacher Report’s big board after he improved his shooting as a senior. He’s one of the class’ most well-rounded players with the versatility to attack, make plays and shoot off the catch or dribble. Desperate for talent, the Pistons may have found the draft's top sleeper.

30. Pistons: Daniel Oturu

Grade: B

There are questions about whether Oturu’s game will translate because of his post-up-heavy attack and stiff athletic ability. But he was one of the most productive players in the country, and at 6'10", he flashed an intriguing mix of inside scoring, improved shooting touch and driving ability past closeouts.