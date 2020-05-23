Michael Jordan 1997 Bulls Jersey Sells for $288K at Auction

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The 1996-97 campaign was a great one from Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, and one person now has a full game-worn uniform set from MJ's season after winning an auction Saturday for $288,000, per Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

Goldin Auctions, which ran the bidding, provided more details:

"This may be one of the best Jordan game used set ever offered as it is the only 1996-97 Jordan game used and photo matched uniform to be offered for public sale and is the only Jordan 1996-97 black uniform to be offered for public sale with a Bulls' letter."

Per Goldin Auctions, the jersey is photo-matched to an April 13, 1997 game, while the shorts have been photo-matched to 12 1996-97 regular-season games.

Chicago followed a then-record 72-win season the year before with 69 regular-season victories in 1996-97 en route to its second straight NBA title and fifth in seven seasons.

Jordan posted an NBA-leading 29.6 points per game that season. He also remarkably dropped 38 points (15 in the fourth quarter) to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in Game 5 of the NBA Finals versus the Utah Jazz despite suffering from food poisoning.

The Bulls won that game 90-88 before closing out the NBA Finals at home in six. Jordan took home the fifth of his six NBA Finals MVP awards after the final victory.