Baron Davis Jokingly Asks LeBron James If He Can 'Stop By' to Get New LeBron 7s

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Former NBA star Baron Davis had a funny exchange with Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James on Saturday regarding LeBron's new signature shoe.

After James tweeted that he hoped everyone was "able to cop" the new LeBron 7s, Davis offered the following response:

The Nike LeBron 7 "Lakers Media Day" became available Saturday, and it was a highly sought-after shoe because of the color scheme.

While James wore different versions of the Nike LeBron 7 during the 2019-20 season, the "Lakers Media Day" version featured the signature purple, gold and white color palette of the Lakers.

Although the 2019-20 season remains suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, LeBron's second season in L.A. was a massive success before play was halted.

James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers own the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14, and they will end the team's six-year playoff drought should the season continue.

Even at 35 years of age, LeBron was playing at an MVP-caliber level with averages of 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.

If the 2019-20 season picks back up and LeBron manages to take the Lakers on a deep run that perhaps even ends in a championship, then it will only serve to increase interest in the LeBron 7 "Lakers Media Day" kicks even more.