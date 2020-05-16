J.D. Martinez Wins COD Charity Royale Tournament over Trea Turner, More

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez scored an easy victory in Saturday's Call of Duty: Warzone Charity Royale that featured a number of Major League Baseball stars and fans competing to raise money for charity.

Martinez's team finished the three-hour marathon with a final score of 165. New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo's squad was a distant second with a score of 143.

Justin Dunn of the Seattle Mariners (122), Pete Alonso of the Mets (113) and Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals (103) rounded out the top five.

Nationals pitcher Austin Voth and Braves pitcher Will Smith were the only other players who broke the century mark.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes and Nationals reliever David Hernandez were in a battle for last place. Barnes ultimately brought up the rear with a score of 13, two points worse than Hernandez.

The event was organized by Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals and Barnes as a way to help people in need while the MLB season is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the official announcement, money raised from fan bidding and during Saturday's event will be donated to No Kid Hungry, Pros for Heroes, The Florida Mental Health Coalition, Samaritan's Purse, Louisville YMCA, Sufficient Grace and Homers for Heroes.

Fans were given the opportunity to play alongside big leaguers by bidding on the chance to take part in the Charity Royale. A total of $2,975 was raised through the bidding alone, even before factoring in what was donated during the game itself.