Dennis Rodman's Ability Was 'Superhuman', Says College Teammate Kenny Chaffin

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2020

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 29: Dennis Rodman #91 of the Chicago Bulls is seen during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 29, 1998 at the Rose Garden Arena in Portland, OR. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Dennis Rodman's rise to becoming a five-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer was unlikely, but those close to him in college knew how special he could be.

Rodman attended NAIA Southeastern Oklahoma State from 1983 to '86 after having not played varsity basketball in high school. Despite that, Southeastern teammate Kenny Chaffin told Joe Mussatto of USA Today in an interview published Saturday that Rodman's talent was something to behold at the time: "Dennis came along, and superhuman is about the only way I can explain this guy's ability. He could just do some things that were not explainable. I mean, that's why the crowds came."

Rodman was a three-time NAIA All-American in college who averaged 25.7 points and 15.7 rebounds per game before going on to star in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

Video Play Button

