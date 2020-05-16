Redskins' Cody Latimer Arrested on Assault, Menacing, Weapon and More Charges

Uncredited/Associated Press

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested Saturday in Englewood, Colorado, and booked on five charges.

Per the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, police responded to calls about shots being fired in an apartment and arrested Latimer after gaining entry into the apartment.

He is being held on $25,000 bond and was formally charged with second-degree assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

