Redskins' Cody Latimer Arrested on Assault, Menacing, Weapon and More Charges

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 16, 2020

This is a photo of Cody Latimer of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested Saturday in Englewood, Colorado, and booked on five charges.

Per the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, police responded to calls about shots being fired in an apartment and arrested Latimer after gaining entry into the apartment. 

He is being held on $25,000 bond and was formally charged with second-degree assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. 

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

