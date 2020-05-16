Rockets to Reopen Practice Facility Monday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Morey

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 16, 2020

HOUSTON,TEXAS : Here is a photograph of the Houston Rockets logo and big screen against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Toyota Center During Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2015 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2015 in Houston,Texas NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets will be reopening their practice facility on Monday. 

General manager Daryl Morey wrote on Twitter that "players are back in the facility Monday" and shared a video of Rockets equipment manager Anthony Nila:

The Rockets were originally planning to open their facilities May 8, the earliest date allowed by the NBA, but Texas governor Greg Abbott pushed back the opening of gyms in the state until May 18. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is hopeful that 22 of the 30 teams will have their facilities open for voluntary workouts by Monday. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Los Angeles Lakers are opening their facilities  Saturday, but they will be open on a "limited basis" and not seven days per week. 

The NBA has issued strict guidelines for voluntary workouts, including a limit of no more than four players at facilities at a time and no coaches being allowed to participate.

Despite teams being allowed to open their facilities, there remains no word on if the NBA will be able to resume the 2019-20 season. 

 

Video Play Button

Related

    Controversy in @BR_NBA Fantasy League

    @Vernstradamus backed out of a trade at the last second to land LaVine.

    @EricPincus details it all in his Insider Report ⬇️

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Controversy in @BR_NBA Fantasy League

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Frye on MJ in Today's NBA 👀

    Channing Frye said guys wouldn't want to play with Michael Jordan and everyone 'would double-team him'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Frye on MJ in Today's NBA 👀

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Dinwiddie Free-Agency Auction?

    Spencer Dinwiddie says he will sign deal with team fans choose if they reach Bitcoin target around $24.6M on GoFundMe

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dinwiddie Free-Agency Auction?

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Magic, Stephen A. to Host ABC Special After 'The Last Dance'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Magic, Stephen A. to Host ABC Special After 'The Last Dance'

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report