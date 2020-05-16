Rockets to Reopen Practice Facility Monday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Morey

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets will be reopening their practice facility on Monday.

General manager Daryl Morey wrote on Twitter that "players are back in the facility Monday" and shared a video of Rockets equipment manager Anthony Nila:

The Rockets were originally planning to open their facilities May 8, the earliest date allowed by the NBA, but Texas governor Greg Abbott pushed back the opening of gyms in the state until May 18.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is hopeful that 22 of the 30 teams will have their facilities open for voluntary workouts by Monday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Los Angeles Lakers are opening their facilities Saturday, but they will be open on a "limited basis" and not seven days per week.

The NBA has issued strict guidelines for voluntary workouts, including a limit of no more than four players at facilities at a time and no coaches being allowed to participate.

Despite teams being allowed to open their facilities, there remains no word on if the NBA will be able to resume the 2019-20 season.