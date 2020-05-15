Heat's Udonis Haslem: Ray Allen's 3 in 2013 NBA Finals Game 7 Biggest Shot Ever

Miami Heat guard Ray Allen's game-tying three-pointer to force overtime in a do-or-die Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals stands as one of the NBA's biggest and most clutch shots in league history.

It's up for debate as to where Allen's shot falls among other candidates, but former teammates Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem believe the sharpshooter's offering stands alone:

Both made their remarks during Bleacher Report's "Run It Back," which saw Haslem, Wade and ex-NBA forward Channing Frye re-watch Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

Wade and Haslem were both on that title-winning team, so perhaps bias is coming into play, but the Allen shot's degree of difficulty during a season-saving moment puts it high on any list of the biggest and most clutch shots.

As far as the 2010s go, it's likely either Allen or Kyrie Irving's three-pointer late in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers upset the Golden State Warriors.

Brad Botkin of CBS Sports ranked Allen first, though, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com explained some background that makes the shot even more remarkable:

"As for the shot itself, it's the most iconic shot from the most iconic 3-point shooter in league history. Allen was born to hit that shot, not just because it was a 3 but because it was a product of muscle memory from repetition. Part of his legendary practice routine was backing out of rebound position to the corner after an offensive rebound.

Video Play Button

"Sometimes, for whatever reason, he'd lie down in the lane and scramble to his feet before backing out to the corner. He did it over and over through the years. He knew from the block to the 3-point line was six steps. He didn't have to look down, he didn't have to measure. He'd already long since done the work."

Allen retired one year later, completing an 18-season NBA career that saw him average 18.9 points per game and knock down 40.0 percent of his three-pointers.

