Alabama Football Recruiting: Latest Predictions for Tommy Brockermeyer, More

The Alabama Crimson Tide are starting to gain steam in the class of 2021 recruiting cycle.

Nick Saban's team received a pair of verbal commitments over the last seven days to push their overall ranking up to No. 41.

That number does not mean much at the moment because of how early we are in the recruiting process.

When National Signing Day rolls around, the Crimson Tide should have a more robust class, and it could include some of the top prospects in the nation.

The Crimson Tide are in the mix for top five players Korey Foreman and Tommy Brockermeyer, both of whom could be cornerstones of the class if they commit.

Latest Alabama Recruiting Predictions

Tommy Brockermeyer, OT, All Saints Episcopal (Fort Worth, Texas)

Two of Alabama's top SEC rivals, Clemson and a home-state school for Tommy Brockermeyer are also in contention for the No. 4 overall prospect.

Alabama may face an uphill climb in signing the top-rated offensive tackle because he has family connections to Texas and could be drawn there to play with his brother, James, who is the No. 1 center in the class of 2021.

The Longhorns have recruited well in Texas, with 10 of their 11 verbal commitments coming from in-state, including one five-star player and five four-star prospects.

ESPN.com's Tom VanHaaren noted Alabama and Clemson should be in the mix along with Texas: "Texas is the natural guess for both of them, but Alabama and Clemson are very much in the picture."

Alabama signed three offensive linemen to its class of 2020, but none of them was close to the top of the positional rankings.

One of the advantages the Crimson Tide could have is their ability to turn offensive line prospects into first-round picks.

Since 2010, six Alabama offensive linemen have landed in the first round and a total of 14 players from the position have been drafted.

It could still be hard to pry Brockermeyer away from Texas, but Alabama has the opening for a premier tackle with Alex Leatherwood departing and the pedigree to persuade a top prospect to the SEC.

Prediction: Alabama makes push for Brockermeyer, but he signs with Texas.

Korey Foreman, DE, Centennial (Corona, California)

Alabama is back in the mix for Foreman after he decommitted from Clemson, but the Crimson Tide do not appear to be the favorite for his signature.

The No. 1 overall prospect may decide to stay closer to his California home and play for USC, which has done a much better job recruiting in state than it did with the class of 2020.

The Trojans currently possess the No. 5 overall class and have inked eight players from California. They finished with eight in-state players in the class of 2020.

Alabama may also be at a disadvantage if Foreman wants to play alongside Maason Smith, a five-star defensive tackle out of Louisiana. He outlined that possibility to 247Sports' Gerard Martinez:

"I plan on taking as many official visits as I can with him. I told him it's nice and beautiful out here—there's nothing really wrong with California. I'm going to do the best I can to have an opportunity to play in college with Maason."

If he can't persuade Smith to join him out west, Foreman could always move into the SEC, but Georgia and LSU could have an advantage over Alabama because of their recruitment of Smith.

Prediction: Foreman turns away from SEC interest and signs with USC.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Walker HS (Walker, Louisiana)

Alabama has become a wide receiver factory for the NFL in recent years.

Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III were selected in the first round in April, and Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith could follow in their footsteps in 2021.

Brian Thomas Jr. could be part of the next wave of wide receivers to enter Tuscaloosa, Alabama in a class that already has two commits at the position.

Alabama flipped Jacorey Brooks from Miami recently and earned a verbal pledge from Agiye Hall. They are currently the two best prospects in the program's small haul.

The intrigue of earning playing time as a freshman on a depth chart that continues to rotate players out of the program into the next level could be enough for Thomas to join the Crimson Tide.

If Alabama earns his pledge, it could be viewed as a victory to keep him away from other SEC contenders, like LSU, since he hails from Louisiana.

Prediction: Thomas lands with Alabama.

