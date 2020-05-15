UFC's Anthony Smith Shares Photo of Injuries from TKO Loss: 'I'm Still Winning'

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight fighter Anthony Smith showcased the facial injuries, including two black eyes, he suffered during a knockout loss to Glover Teixeira during a UFC Fight Night event Wednesday night in an Instagram post early Friday.

Smith included a caption for the picture, which showed him laying alongside one of his children.

"Everyone is arguing about good stop, bad stop, bad corner, good corner...blah blah blah. I'm still winning," he wrote. "I'm good, and I'm exactly where I need to be, doing exactly what I'm supposed to be doing. All that time spent worrying about me needs to be spent somewhere a little more productive."

Teixeira dominated the bout from start to finish before finally securing the stoppage just over a minute into the final scheduled round.

The 40-year-old Brazilian veteran was even caught on camera apologizing for the punishment during the fourth round:

Smith fought for the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 in March 2019, but he suffered a loss to Jon Jones by unanimous decision.

The 31-year-old Texas native bounced back with a victory over Alexander Gustafsson last June, earning Performance of the Night honors in the process.

Wednesday's loss was a setback in his quest to earn another championship opportunity, though.