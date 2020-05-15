Alistair Overeem, Walt Harris Make Weight Ahead of UFC Fight Night Bout

Adam Wells

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA - DECEMBER 20: UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem interacts with fans during a Q&A session prior to the UFC fight night weigh-in at Sajik Arena on December 20, 2019 in Busan, South Korea. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris both made weight for Saturday's heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night from Jacksonville, Florida.  

Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Harris will enter the octagon with an 11-pound weight advantage after tipping the scales at 264.5 pounds, Overeem at 253.5 pounds.

Overeem and Harris will be the main event match on the card.

This will be Harris' first bout since a 12-second knockout of Aleksei Oleinik on July 20, 2019. He is unbeaten in his last four fights, with all 13 of his career wins coming by knockout or TKO.  The Big Ticket is looking to solidify his standing as a potential title contender if he can defeat the former Strikeforce heavyweight champion.

Overeem is fighting for the first time in 2020. The Demolition Man lost to Jairzinho Rozenstruik knockout last December with four seconds remaining in the fifth round. 

Between the two fighters, each of their last seven fights have come via stoppage. Five of Harris' past seven bouts have ended in the first round. 

Saturday will mark the third UFC event from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in the past seven days after UFC 249 on May 9 and UFC Fight Night on May 13. 

Video Play Button

