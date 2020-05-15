Wizards' Scott Brooks' Head Shaved by Daughter on Video; $50K Raised for Charity

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 15, 2020

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks speaks during a news conference before an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks made good on his promise to shave his head if he was able to raise $25,000 for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On Thursday, the coach handed the clippers to his daughter Lexi and let her destroy what was a full head of hair. 

Making the day even better, Brooks and his family matched the $25,000 donation to provide Feeding The Frontline for a grand total of $50,000.

"On behalf of my family and our entire organization, we want to thank our friends and fans across the country for their uplifting support on this project," Brooks said via the team's website. "This was a fun way to help the heroes who are making such a huge impact on all of our lives on a daily basis and we hope that everyone continues to support them as we work together and stay positive during this difficult time."  

Feeding the Frontline is a grassroots organization started in Boston that aims to help restaurants transition to a donation-based framework, per its website

The Wizards and their parent company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, have now raised $200,000 for the charity. 

According to the team, every $100 donation feeds between 10-12 first responders with fresh and healthy meals. 

Video Play Button

Hopefully they aren't thinking about Brooks' hair once they are delivered. 

Related

    New NBA Draft Big Board ✍

    @Jonwass ranks his top 50 prospects with all their pros and cons ⬇️

    Washington Wizards logo
    Washington Wizards

    New NBA Draft Big Board ✍

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Gives Travel Recommendations to Returning Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Gives Travel Recommendations to Returning Teams

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_NBA Fantasy Insider Report 📰

    🥇 Blake trade was a 'boon' 😬 Horford deal nearly died twice 📲 All the trade buzz from our league

    Washington Wizards logo
    Washington Wizards

    @BR_NBA Fantasy Insider Report 📰

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Barkley 18-Hole Golf Game Sells for $100K at All-In Challenge Auction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Barkley 18-Hole Golf Game Sells for $100K at All-In Challenge Auction

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report