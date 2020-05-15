Wizards' Scott Brooks' Head Shaved by Daughter on Video; $50K Raised for Charity

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks made good on his promise to shave his head if he was able to raise $25,000 for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the coach handed the clippers to his daughter Lexi and let her destroy what was a full head of hair.

Making the day even better, Brooks and his family matched the $25,000 donation to provide Feeding The Frontline for a grand total of $50,000.

"On behalf of my family and our entire organization, we want to thank our friends and fans across the country for their uplifting support on this project," Brooks said via the team's website. "This was a fun way to help the heroes who are making such a huge impact on all of our lives on a daily basis and we hope that everyone continues to support them as we work together and stay positive during this difficult time."

Feeding the Frontline is a grassroots organization started in Boston that aims to help restaurants transition to a donation-based framework, per its website.

The Wizards and their parent company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, have now raised $200,000 for the charity.

According to the team, every $100 donation feeds between 10-12 first responders with fresh and healthy meals.

Hopefully they aren't thinking about Brooks' hair once they are delivered.