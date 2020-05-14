Bryce Harper on Blake Snell's MLB Salary Comments: 'He's Speaking the Truth'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell was blunt in saying he would sit out the season if MLB pushes for revenue sharing that would restrict his salary even further in 2020. Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper understands exactly where he's coming from.

While playing Fortnite on Twitch with teammate Bryson Stott, Harper was appreciative of the hurler speaking out.

"I love Snell," Harper said (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia). "That's my guy. ... He's speaking the truth, bro. I ain't mad at him. Somebody's got to say it. At least he manned up and said it."

During his own live stream earlier this week, Snell was adamant players were being taken advantage of by MLB owners who are trying to further reduce salaries while working to start the 2020 season.

"For me to take a pay cut is not happening," Snell said. "Because the risk is through the roof. It's a shorter season. ... No, I've got to get my money. I'm not playing unless I get my mine."

Snell's declaration followed a similar opinion from Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, who joked he wouldn't split revenue because he couldn't trust Commissioner Rob Manfred to market the game properly.

Harper's comments can help elevate those of his fellow players. Arguably the most notable voice to speak up against the proposal, Harper is as well-known a current player as there is in baseball and has no trouble getting his words to carry.

This also shows baseball is headed into a new era in which players feel more emboldened to speak out on behalf of MLBPA needs than in years past. With live-streaming gaining popularity and allowing athletes to connect with coveted demographics, players have a new platform that allows them to riff off the cuff about trending topics or burning baseball questions.

"Good for him," Harper said. "I love Snell, man. He's a beast, too. One of the best lefties in the game."

With three prominent players taking their opinions of MLB's plan online, it'll be worth watching to see if the MLBPA and executive director Tony Clark are able to sway public opinion in their favor.