Seahawks Rumors: Geno Smith Likely to Sign Contract as Backup to Russell Wilson

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly could re-sign Geno Smith to provide some needed depth in the quarterback room.

"Has been expected all along he would likely return and a source says it could happen soon," Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported Thursday.

Aside from starter Russell Wilson, the only other quarterback on the Seahawks current roster is undrafted free agent Anthony Gordon. Smith spent 2019 with Seattle but didn't see a snap during the regular season.

Smith appeared in five games with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, although finished just 1-of-4 passing on the year. He last made a start in 2017 with the New York Giants and has only made two starts since the start of 2015.

Despite the limited action, the 29-year-old has been reliable enough to earn roster spots for four different organizations.

The backup role for Seattle is usually an easy one with Wilson starting 128 straight regular-season games since being drafted in 2012. He has played 100 percent of offensive snaps in each of the last three years, per Pro Football Reference.

The 31-year-old still led the NFL in times sacked last season and there is always a risk of injuries.

Gordon could be a promising prospect after throwing 48 touchdown passes last year with Washington State. He received the highest bonus of all the team's undrafted free agents, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.

However, Smith could provide the team with a quarterback who has more experience in the NFL.

The Seahawks were also reportedly "open to adding" former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.