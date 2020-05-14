Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, WR Room Will Be 'Exciting'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Courtland Sutton was the only Denver Broncos wide receiver with more than 400 yards through the air last year. He's ready for that to change.

On a conference call with reporters Thursday, Sutton said playing alongside Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler "is going to be exciting" after the Broncos selected the rookie playmakers in the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL draft.

He also said having all three of them on the field means offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur "can pretty much pick and choose who he wants the ball to go to because we have that many weapons."

Sutton finished the 2019 campaign with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns as a first-time Pro Bowler. He was Denver's clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game, especially after it traded Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers.

However, that type of production means double teams and additional defensive attention, which is why landing pass-catchers like Jeudy and Hamler in the draft was so important.

While Jeudy is a precise route runner who torched opposing defenses at Alabama, Hamler is the speedster who can easily take advantage of single coverage when secondaries are focused on Sutton and his fellow rookie.

Their presence will also help the rushing attack during the upcoming season.

The Broncos signed two-time Pro Bowler Melvin Gordon this offseason, and he will join Phillip Lindsay in the backfield. Lindsay topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons in the league and has quickly established himself as a dangerous option in the offense.

It is not difficult to envision a scenario where defenses doubled Sutton and stacked the box with the rest of its personnel when playing against the Broncos in 2020 if they did not add more weapons to the passing attack.

Enter Jeudy and Hamler, who will look to help Denver reach the playoffs for the first time since it ended the 2015 season with the Lombardi Trophy.