WVU President Gordon Gee Jokes CFB Season Will Happen Even If He Has to Play

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

FILE - In this June 7, 2013 file photo, Ohio State University president Gordon Gee gives his retirement speech during the board of trustees meeting in Columbus, Ohio. Gee's retirement after remarks jabbing Roman Catholics, Southeastern Conference schools became public was voted one of Ohio's top 10 stories for 2013. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee said Wednesday he's confident the 2019 college football season will take place despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are going to play football in the fall, I really do believe that. Even if I have to suit up," the 76-year-old joked during an appearance on WOWK-TV (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

He added: "We're going to do it based on what is safe, what is healthy for our fans, what is healthy for our student-athletes. But I do believe that we will play football."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    What If 'The Spot' Favored Michigan, Not Ohio State?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    What If 'The Spot' Favored Michigan, Not Ohio State?

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside the Conversation Around College Football’s Return

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Inside the Conversation Around College Football’s Return

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Neal Brown Invites Pat McAfee to Lead Country Roads

    WVU Football logo
    WVU Football

    Neal Brown Invites Pat McAfee to Lead Country Roads

    Nick Shoemaker
    via The Smoking Musket

    Report: Colleges Discussing In-Conference Home-and-Home Matchups

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Colleges Discussing In-Conference Home-and-Home Matchups

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report