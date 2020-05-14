WVU President Gordon Gee Jokes CFB Season Will Happen Even If He Has to Play

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee said Wednesday he's confident the 2019 college football season will take place despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are going to play football in the fall, I really do believe that. Even if I have to suit up," the 76-year-old joked during an appearance on WOWK-TV (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

He added: "We're going to do it based on what is safe, what is healthy for our fans, what is healthy for our student-athletes. But I do believe that we will play football."

