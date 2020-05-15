Lakers' Dwight Howard Says Mother of Son Died Nearly 6 Weeks Ago

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard told reporters in a video conference call Friday that the mother of his six-year-old son died a month-and-a-half ago, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

According to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Howard said she had epilepsy and died of a fatal seizure. The 16-year veteran is currently with his son back home in Georgia.

Per Medina, Howard had kept in touch with his son's mother and attended her funeral.

Howard, who also said he is training in Georgia with the NBA suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the tragedy has caused him to "just be grateful for life," per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Howard, who has five children, said he's been focused on providing support for his son, per Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.



The eight-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA First Team member also discussed what he's doing in Georgia on a daily basis, which includes spending time with all five of his kids and staying in shape.