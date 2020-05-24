Tiger Woods Net Worth: Analyzing Golfer's Status Entering Historic Event

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

A clash of the titans will occur on the golf course when Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning face Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" exhibition, which will take place Sunday at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe South, Florida.

Per the Associated Press, WarnerMedia and the four sportsmen are combining forces to make a $10 million donation for COVID-19 relief as part of the event, which will be televised on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

As far as Woods goes, his charities have donated tens of millions over the years, and that's in large part because of his tremendous success on the golf course, which has seen him win 15 major titles.

That has led to a net worth that Kirk Badenhausen of Forbes estimated at $800 million in 2018.

Per Forbes, the 44-year-old made $54 million in endorsements and $9.9 million in salary/winnings in the 2019 calendar year, and that was only as of July 10. The article also noted he has made $1.4 billion in endorsements.

Per the PGA Tour, Woods has pocketed $120,660,780 in career earnings.

The 44-year-old has enjoyed a phenomenal career that has included five Masters titles, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens and three Open Championships. He pulled off the "Tiger Slam" in April 2001 when his Masters win gave him four straight major title dating back to the 2000 U.S. Open.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner's first major victory came at the 1997 Masters, when he shot a course record 18-under and beat the field by 12 strokes. Jordan Spieth has since tied the 18-under mark, but the 12-stroke win still stands.

Injuries curtailed his career in the 2010s, and Woods only made one start over the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

But he made a phenomenal comeback in 2018, starting 18 tournaments and finishing top 10 seven times. He finished tied for second at the PGA Championship before capping his year with a win at the Tour Championship, marking his first PGA Tour victory since 2013.

One year later, Woods won his first major in 11 years at the Masters by shooting a 13-under, good enough to hold off 10 golfers who finished between 10-under and 12-under. He finished the 2019 season with three more top-10 results.