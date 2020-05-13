NBA, NCAA Postpone Early 2020 Draft Withdrawal Date from June 3 Amid Pandemic

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The NCAA and NBA mutually agreed to indefinitely postpone the withdrawal deadline for early entrants to the 2020 NBA draft.

The decision was inevitable with the 2019-20 NBA season indefinitely suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA had already pushed back the lottery and combine to later dates, and it's highly likely the draft will not be held June 25 as scheduled. Early entrants originally had until June 3 to withdraw and maintain their college eligibility.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

