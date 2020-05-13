Russell Wilson Rumors: Seahawks QB Offered for Browns' 2018 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Did the Seattle Seahawks dangle franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Cleveland Browns in 2018, hoping to acquire the top overall pick?

NBC Sports' Chris Simms told Mike Florio on ProFootballTalk Overtime that he heard those discussions took place (2:20 mark):



"I'll say this, and I think I've told you this before. I had heard a rumor from some people that I trusted a few years ago that Seattle called Cleveland when they had the No. 1 pick, and there was this rumor going around the NFL that they offered Russell Wilson to the Browns for the No. 1 pick the year they drafted Baker Mayfield. I never followed up, but I just know I had people tell me that that was something people were hearing. ... I don't know how serious those discussions were."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.