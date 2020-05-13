Report: Khabib's Father, Trainer Abdulmanap Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and longtime trainer of UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov, reportedly is hospitalized in Russia in critical condition, per TMZ.

Abdulmanap, 57, has been placed in a medically-induced coma after being flown from Dagestan to Moscow to receive increased care, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was dealing with a bout of pneumonia at the end of April.

Khabib rose to fame with his father by his side. While Abdulmanap has remained active in youth MMA coaching in Russia, his son has become a global superstar, emerging as arguably the premier fighter in UFC's stable.

"Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect," UFC president Dana White said in a statement. "He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career. I know how close Khabib is with his father and I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight."

One of Nurmagomedov's biggest rivals was also quick to chime in.

"Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov," Conor McGregors tweeted. "A man responsible for more world champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know. A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time."

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson on the original UFC 249 before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the event. After postponing until May, Nurmagomedov was replaced in the main event by Justin Gaethje while the Russian was forced to remain in self-isolation in his homeland.

It remains unclear when Khabib will be able to leave Russia and return to training outside the country.