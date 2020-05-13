Shaq Responds to Draymond Green: 'I'd Have Torn Your Ass Up on That Block'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 7: Shaquille O'Neal, Matt Winer, Chris Webber, Charles Barkley of NBA TV chats with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Three of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 7, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal responded to Draymond Green's comments that he and Steph Curry would have "destroyed Shaq in the pick and roll," saying he would have owned Green down low. 

"I try not to get personal with guys' opinions," O'Neal said on his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq. "But however, Mr. Draymond, like you said, I'd have torn your ass up on that block."

                       

