Shaq Responds to Draymond Green: 'I'd Have Torn Your Ass Up on That Block'

Shaquille O'Neal responded to Draymond Green's comments that he and Steph Curry would have "destroyed Shaq in the pick and roll," saying he would have owned Green down low.

"I try not to get personal with guys' opinions," O'Neal said on his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq. "But however, Mr. Draymond, like you said, I'd have torn your ass up on that block."

