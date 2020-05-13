Bucs QB Coach: Tom Brady Will Have Influence on Bruce Arians' System on Offense

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Bruce Arians won't be overhauling his system for Tom Brady, but Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen says he expects the new Tampa quarterback to have his input.

Christensen spoke with The Athletic's Bob Kravitz about how the Brady-Arians dynamic will differ from when Peyton Manning left the Indianapolis Colts for the Denver Broncos:

"You're right, Peyton took his playbook and his way of doing things and when he looked at possible destinations in free agency, one of his priorities was to find a place where he could keep things the same. I'm sure there were some little changes, but for the most part, it was the vernacular he was used to. I think what we'll see here (in Tampa) is Bruce's offense with a Brady influence.

"Bruce wants to keep the offense the same. We did some good things last year. Tom has been terrific as far as saying, 'Just tell me what you want to do.' And honestly, there's a lot of carryover from all these offenses; it's just what you call certain things. We're looking forward to seeing how he can influence the offense. He'll make it better. That's what the great ones do. He'll have some great ideas so we're anxious to get his take on things."

