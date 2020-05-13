Lakers' Alex Caruso Discusses Michael Jordan, LeBron James in NBA Twitter Q&A

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso discussed arguably the top two players in NBA history during a Twitter question-and-answer session Wednesday.

Speaking about Lakers teammate LeBron James, Caruso said, "It's a lot of fun to play with him because he just understands the game so well." He highlighted how valuable it is to see the King's work ethic firsthand because it helps other players understand how they need to improve.

As for Michael Jordan, Caruso said his "competitiveness" and "intensity" whenever he stepped on the floor are what impress him the most:

While Air Jordan's legendary drive jumps out to the Texas A&M product, Caruso is also inspired by the Hall of Famer in another way.

Caruso's dunking has made him a fan favorite, and he said he watched players such as MJ, Vince Carter and Dominique Wilkins in famous dunk contests when he was growing up:

The Lakers guard may not be on their level when it comes to dunking, but he can take solace in knowing he's shocked James in the past:

Caruso has settled into a solid secondary role on the Lakers and was averaging 5.4 points per game and shooting 35.5 percent from three-point range before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

L.A. has the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14 and is on the short list of realistic title contenders if and when the season returns. Winning the 2019-20 championship would give LeBron four career titles and bring him one ring closer to Jordan's six.

While Caruso did not address the GOAT debate between the two No. 23s, another title—even in this unusual season—would be a major boost for his teammate's case.