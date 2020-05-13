Marvin Vettori to Karl Roberson After UFC Match Canceled: 'Let's F--King Fight'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 12: Marvin Vettori of Italy poses on the scale during the official UFC Fight Night weigh-in on May 12, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Marvin Vettori apparently didn't take too kindly to missing out on a fight—and the payout—when Karl Roberson had to back out of their scheduled match for Wednesday's UFC on ESPN show.

In a video obtained by TMZ SportsVettori found Roberson in the lobby of the hotel where the fighters are staying and delivered a message: "Let's f--king fight. If you're a fighter, then f--king fight!"

ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported earlier in the day that Roberson had to withdraw because of complications from a failed weight cut. 

On Tuesday, Roberson weighed in at 187.5 pounds, missing the middleweight limit by 1.5 pounds. Helwani noted Baby K had to be transported to the hospital after becoming ill later in the day. He was discharged this morning but wasn't medically cleared to fight. 

The bout was scheduled to be on the main card during the show at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. This would have been Vettori's first match since he defeated Andrew Sanchez by unanimous decision in October. 

TMZ noted Vettori is trying to find a new opponent in time for Saturday's UFC on ESPN show that is also being held in Jacksonville.    

